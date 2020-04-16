Reader Comment: Coronavirus threatens victims rights

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Next week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and because of coronavirus, it’s harder than ever for people to leave abusive partnerships. While mandatory stay-home orders are necessary for public health, they present additional hardships for those experiencing verbal, economic and physical abuse.

People experiencing domestic violence no longer have the escape of going to work or a night out with friends or family. The stress from job loss or hours’ reductions, providing child care or homeschooling children, and trying to work from home can be overwhelming, even for the healthiest relationships. It’s riskier for victims to seek out privacy in order to research local housing options or domestic violence resources because the entire family is confined to the home. Meanwhile, hospitals are prioritizing coronavirus patients and limiting other services, and fear of catching the virus in a hospital or clinic may prevent abuse victims from seeking medical attention if they need it.