Reader Comment: Congressman Newhouse either doesn’t get it or he doesn’t want to

May I remind Congressman Newhouse that he is the one comparing an airport to four dams. He is the one that is so emotionally charged over this issue that he invited himself to the Andrus Center conference in order to make these illogical comparisons. And he is the one using the work of far-left environmental groups to make personal—not policy—accusations about me and my work.

Congressman Newhouse, let me clear something up: the dams in your district are doing damage in mine. They are decimating the salmon populations in my district, whether you accept that fact or not. My concept IS a comprehensive solution to this extremely complex challenge, whether you want to accept that fact or not. My concept would bypass two dams in your district, yes—but it would also provide so many more benefits to make the stakeholders whole along with significant economic opportunities for the futures of the Tri-Cities and PNNL. It may be your choice to bury your head in the sand, and advocate for vague, “comprehensive solutions.” That is not mine. I have proposed something as a starting point, and you have been unwilling to even discuss it. If that doesn’t reveal your true intentions and commitment to the status quo, I don’t know what does.