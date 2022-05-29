 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
READER COMMENT

Reader Comment: Congressional candidate calls for sane gun laws: Wendy Norman says Simpson has blood on his hands

Nineteen more children are dead.

In my 25 years of teaching, I have watched Columbine, Newtown, Aurora, Virginia Tech, Las Vegas, Buffalo, El Paso, Boulder and more. One part of me aches with sorrow for the lost lives, and the loved ones left behind to mourn for the rest of their lives. But the other part of me is simply angry.

Mike Simpson, when in heaven’s name are you going to stop kowtowing to the gun lobby and do what you know is right?

Just look at the numbers: In the 1970s, when we were growing up, an average of eight Americans died in mass shootings each year. Between 2010 and 2019, that number was 51 – a 600 percent increase! Meanwhile, in the last 30 years gun sales have tripled. We are awash in weapons of war, and we are burying ever more of our children. Clearly, those guns have not made us safer.

As a gun owner, the mother of sportsmen, and a first-grade teacher in a small-town school, I understand Western culture and the importance of the Second Amendment. But do we love our guns more than our children? Must we wait until it’s our own kids falling to a bullet before we decide enough is enough?

I’m sick of hearing that the Second Amendment means no restrictions. Nonsense! The reality is that we have had gun restrictions for centuries. Indeed, Old West towns often required anyone entering a community to leave their guns in lockup until they were ready to leave!

As conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in District of Columbia v. Heller in 2008, “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited. (It is) not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”

Moreover, poll after poll has shown that the majority of Americans support reasonable gun restrictions, like a ban on automatic weapons, universal background checks that include gun show sales, and holding the gun lobby and gun manufacturers to account when their products are used to murder innocent Americans. As a member of Congress I would support these reasonable measures.

The gun lobby likes to say that restrictions like the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban didn’t work, but it did. Gun massacres of six or more decreased by 37% for the decade the ban was active, then shot up 183% during the decade following its expiration.

So, Mike Simpson, don’t tell me you can’t do anything. Every time you tout your high ratings from the NRA, you have more blood on your hands. It’s time to start washing it off.

