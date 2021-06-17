Reader Comment: Congress Must Invest in Stable and Affordable Homes to End Hunger

Being forced to decide between rent, food, or medicine seems like an impossible choice, yet it’s one too many Idahoans must make regularly, particularly people of color, seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, and low-wage, often essential, earners. According to census data from May 2021, 96,000 Idaho households reported not having enough to eat, one in ten renters were behind on rent, and one out of five Idaho households could not cover usual household expenses.

These families with tight budgets resort to eating whatever is least expensive rather than what is most nutritious, and they often cut doses of necessary medication or go without it in an attempt to cover rent. Children growing up in food and housing insecure households are more likely to experience poor academic outcomes, are less likely to graduate, and often have long-term health, behavioral and emotional problems.

Conversely, affordable, stable housing supports economic mobility, allowing people with low-incomes to climb the income ladder and achieve greater financial stability. Families living in affordable homes are also more likely to be food secure and have better health and education outcomes.