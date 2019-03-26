With the month coming to an end, it is important to remember that March is the National Colon Cancer Awareness Month.
Colorectal cancer is a common and lethal cancer. Screening for colon cancer provides the greatest benefit because removal of premalignant colon polyps, known as adenomas, can prevent colorectal cancer.
Screening procedures such as a colonoscopy can also remove localized cancers and prevent colon cancer related death.
90 percent of colon cancers occur after the age of 50. The lifetime risk to develop colon cancer is 4.4 percent in the United States. Approximately one in three people who develops colon cancer will die of this disease.
In the United States, colon cancer is a second leading cause of cancer death in accounts for about 8 percent of all cancer deaths.
Since screening for colon cancer became a public health issue in the United States, both the incidence in the mortality from colon cancer has been declining, however, the rates of screening for colorectal cancer are still low, only about 60 percent of Americans 50 years of age or older have been screened for colon cancer.
Typically, colon cancer does not show any signs or symptoms until it is in the advanced stages, curing it when advanced is very unlikely and typically lethal.
Patients should know if they do have any risk factors for colon cancer, such as a first-degree relative with colon cancer or colon polyps, adenomas.
Colonic symptoms are of concern in those should be evaluated by a health care provider, such as change in bowel habits, new onset of diarrhea, constipation, blood in the stool, thin caliber stool, sensation of incomplete evacuation, abdominal pain, mostly if they are persistent.
Unexplained weight loss, anemia, a condition called iron deficiency anemia particularly, when small amounts of blood are leaked out of the digestive system over time, loss of appetite, must be investigated.
To try to reduce the risk of colon cancer, a fiber rich diet, avoiding smoking, minimizing alcohol, daily exercise, minimizing processed meats, eating fruits and vegetables and whole grain fibers can help.
Unfortunately, there are risk factors one cannot change: namely age (50th birthday) and family history.
Everyone who has an average risk for colon cancer should start screening at the age of 50.
If there is a family history of colon cancer or colon polyps or a personal history of colon polyps or cancer at an age younger than 50, please discuss your screening strategy with your doctor. You may need to start screening earlier.
There are several ways to screening for colon cancer, the most effective and efficient in finding and removing precancerous colon polyps in early cancers at the same time is a colonoscopy.
For the patients to benefit the full protective and beneficial power of a colonoscopy, it should be performed by certified gastroenterologists with an adequate volume and excellent quality measures.
The goal of the colonoscopy is to examine the entire lining of the colon looking for polyps and removing them, in order to accomplish it, a colonic preparation if necessary, to clean stool in the colon so that the physician can examine the lining carefully.
If the colonoscopy is normal, meaning no precancerous polyps were found, and if the patient does not have any family history, then he does not need another colonoscopy for 10 years. If precancer polyps are removed then your physician will discuss with you the type of polyp or polyps, the number, the size and will decide a follow-up interval, which will be shorter than 10 years.
With the modern sedation techniques available nowadays, a colonoscopy is pain-free, and done by the right professionals, is very safe.
The other screening tests such as a virtual CT scan, stool smear testing, etc., are good, however, they are much less powerful than a colonoscopy (no polyps can be removed) and if they’re positive, a colonoscopy will be needed anyway.
Personally, I underwent a screening colonoscopy six months ago, and my gastroenterologist found and removed three pre-cancer polyps (adenomas).
