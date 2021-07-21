Reader Comment: Collaboration Key to Preserving Historic Idaho Gem

The historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker Ranch homesite have served as an oasis for visitors for more than 150 years. Dating as far back as 1811, this outpost just south of the Magic Valley city of Hansen provided explorers, trappers and mountain men a place to rest, refresh and restock water and supplies after long days traveling the network of trails first carved out by Native Americans.

Decades later in 1865, a small community started to develop around Rock Creek Station as Oregon Trail travelers stopped to camp overnight and replenish provisions for the next leg of their cross-country journey. Later, the store diversified to cater to a new breed of visitors, from Gold Rush miners camped in the nearby Snake River Canyon to stagecoach crews traveling along the 232-mile Kelton Freight Road to postal workers carrying mail across the region.

Today, thanks to the dedication of so many who have donated time, energy and financial resources, this iconic piece of history will continue welcoming visitors and build on its historic legacy in Idaho and beyond.

Last month, I had the honor of speaking at the ribbon cutting marking the reopening of Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite. During the last two years, preservationists and volunteers collaborated to refurbish some of the most critical assets of the site.