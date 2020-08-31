Reader Comment: Clean energy’s impact both big, small

Pre-pandemic, nearly two out of three clean energy workers were employed by small businesses. In addition, they’ll be necessary to continue fueling Idaho’s, including our headquarter of Meridian’s, growth. Rising pressure on Idaho Powers infrastructure puts us at risk of the fastest rising projected power costs in the country, while clean energy offers with it the possibility of reduced rates both at a large-scale and for individual property owners.

As the state and country recoup from the setbacks of the last six months, success will be dependent on long-term strategies that invest in proven economic opportunity. As a witness to a national clean energy workforce that grew more than 10% in just five years and a proud employer of 14, I trust the potential in clean energy. It’s future, however, is far from assured. While other industries have received the benefit there has been no national effort to invest in the clean energy workforce’s recovery. In order, to return America’s clean energy workforce to its full strength and prepare the industry to guide us toward continued energy independence, the nation requires a plan that continues a tradition of energy innovation, invests in 21st century infrastructure and extends incentives for job creators.

There’s no doubt that clean energy is having a transformative effect on our nation as a whole, but the impact can be felt much closer to home. As our Idaho leadership and congressional delegation have shown in the pre-pandemic era of growth, smart policy leads to long-term gains and a future more prosperous than our past. I look forward to their continued leadership in support of clean energy, so that future may be a reality for the thousands of Idahoans employed in the industry and the many careers and businesses to come.

Bryan Lawley is president and co-founder of Boise-based solar company EGT Solar.

