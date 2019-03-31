Too many Idahoans are exposed to secondhand smoke and it is simply bad for their health as well as the being bad for business. Nonsmokers are exposed to the same deadly mix of more than 7,000 chemicals that smokers breathe with every puff they take. That means that when you’re around secondhand smoke, you face the same cancer risks as smokers.
Twin Falls is poised to do something about the major public health threat caused by secondhand smoke. On Monday, it will vote on whether to go smoke-free. In following the City’s comprehensive plan to make the community a healthier place, the City Council will look to make both indoor places and city parks smoke-free. If the city council approves the new ordinance, workers in Twin Falls will no longer have to choose between their health and a paycheck. All restaurants, parks, and workplaces would be smoke-free.
According to the National Cancer Institute there are 69 ingredients in cigarette
smoke that are either known to or likely to cause cancer. Just some of the health problems attributed to secondhand smoke include lung cancer, 12 other types of cancer, heart disease, low birth-weight babies and chronic lung ailments.
Don’t let tobacco companies deceive you when they attempt to discredit the science regarding secondhand smoke, as they are consistently proven wrong by medical and public health authorities. The U.S. Surgeon General concluded that there is no risk-free level of exposure to secondhand smoke. In fact, cigarettes are more deadly today than they were 50 years ago. The smoke-free law would also include e-cigarettes, which the U.S. Surgeon General calls an “epidemic” in schools. A new study done by the Centers for Disease Control shows high school student use of e-cigarettes has jumped 78 percent in just the last year!
Smoke-free laws not only reduce exposure to the deadly toxins found in secondhand smoke (or aerosol from e-cigarettes), they’re also proven to reduce tobacco use and therefore improve the health of workers, reduce the number of days employees miss work and boost productivity. The fact is that smoke-free laws are good for businesses, good for the people who frequent them and good for the people who work in them.
For the past 18 months Twin Falls citizens, business owners, and health advocates have been working together to craft a common sense approach to this issue. Citizens both in favor and opposed have had their chance to chime in on the issue and the proposed ordinance takes that feedback into consideration. I applaud the Twin Falls City Council for their effort to spur as much public communication as possible on this issue.
We can save lives and money by passing a comprehensive smoke-free law. Recent listening sessions held by the City of Twin Falls showed that the majority of residents want a smoke-free law in place. So, Twin Falls, what are we waiting for?
