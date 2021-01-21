Reader Comment: Changing Cancer’s Trajectory with Early Detection

Adding to the problem is the little-known fact that, today, we only have screenings available for five out of the more than 100 cancers. The result is that almost three-quarters of all cancer deaths stem from one of the many cancers that lack an early detection test. Even with our best efforts and intentions, there is no way of knowing if cancer of the ovaries, stomach, kidney, liver or many other organs, is lurking.

Here’s where there’s good news that deserves our attention. New technologies in early cancer detection are currently working their way through clinical trials with very promising results. We may soon be able to complement existing screenings and be able to find more than 50 cancers at one time using a simple blood draw. This could revolutionize how we screen for cancer in rural communities, in fact, for people everywhere.

When the promise of these new technological innovations is proven, what remains is making sure the tests are accessible. Our policymakers are well on the way to fixing troubling access barriers through the recently introduced HR 8845, or the Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act. By providing a path for coverage of multi-cancer early detection tests in Medicare, this bipartisan legislation would help protect the most vulnerable population, seniors, from cancer.

For our rural seniors here in Idaho this legislation is even more critical when considering that according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the differences in death rates between rural and urban areas are increasing over time. I believe we have technology in our grasp that can help change these numbers for the better. We owe it to our neighbors, our friends and our family members to put it to use as soon as we can.

Mike Briggs is the president of the Idaho Senior Living Council

