Reader Comment: Chamber supports Twin Falls School District levy

The Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce urges voters to support the upcoming Twin Falls School District Supplemental Levy. As a business organization, the Chamber advocates activities, events, and projects to enhance our community’s economic vitality and quality of life. The proposed continued investment in our school operations is critical to the continued prosperity of the Twin Falls area.

The Twin Falls School District has used a supplemental levy since 2011 to invest in approximately 9 percent of the operational budget. These funds are important for staffing schools to support students, for curriculum, for safety and security staff, and for student programs across the district. With the current levy expiring and due to other prudent and efficient cost-saving measures within the district, the overall property tax rate will decrease under the new levy, providing property tax relief.

Quality schools are a key factor for businesses who are considering expansion or relocation in the Twin Falls area. According to research from the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that seeks to broaden the public debate about strategies to achieve a prosperous and fair economy, a forward-thinking approach to investing in education will help to equip today’s and tomorrow’s citizens with the skills and attitudes they need for economic and civic success.