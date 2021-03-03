Reader Comment: Chamber supports Twin Falls School District levy

The Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce urges voters to support the upcoming Twin Falls School District Supplemental Levy. As a business organization, the Chamber advocates activities, events, and projects to enhance our community’s economic vitality and quality of life. The proposed continued investment in our school operations is critical to the continued prosperity of the Twin Falls area.
The Twin Falls School District has used a supplemental levy since 2011 to invest in approximately 9 percent of the operational budget. These funds are important for staffing schools to support students, for curriculum, for safety and security staff, and for student programs across the district. With the current levy expiring and due to other prudent and efficient cost-saving measures within the district, the overall property tax rate will decrease under the new levy, providing property tax relief.
Quality schools are a key factor for businesses who are considering expansion or relocation in the Twin Falls area. According to research from the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that seeks to broaden the public debate about strategies to achieve a prosperous and fair economy, a forward-thinking approach to investing in education will help to equip today’s and tomorrow’s citizens with the skills and attitudes they need for economic and civic success.
This research confirms the value of investing in educational programs, technologies, and infrastructure from pre-school through primary and secondary education. Planning for the future growth and needs of our education system to serve our children is important. The proposed levy renewal will allow the district to continue to offer robust programs to students and employ critical positions including custodial staff members, safety and security aides, para educators, librarians, computer lab assistants, secretaries, and food service workers.
The Chamber encourages voters to learn more about the levy at the school district website at www.tfsd.org. We urge voters in the Twin Falls School District to vote “yes” either in person at early voting through March 5 at the Twin Falls County West Building or at your regular polling location on Tuesday, March 9. Through the levy, we all have an opportunity to invest in our children, in our community, and in the future well-being of our area.
Sincerely,
Shawn Barigar
President / CEO
Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce