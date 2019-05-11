Investment in community infrastructure is critical to the current and future economic vitality and quality of life in Twin Falls. That why the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors supports and encourages all voters to vote “yes” on the upcoming Twin Falls Fire and Rescue Facility Bond.
With funding from the bond, the City of Twin Falls will be able to construct and operate new fire stations to protect the safety and well-being of our first responders, to enhance efficiency of their timely response to emergencies, to house emergency response vehicles and equipment, and to allow for training facilities to improve the effectiveness of meeting national firefighting standards and practices. The stations are the workplace and living quarters for these important public servants who we all depend on to take care of our emergency needs at a moment’s notice. The current facilities are inadequate to meet the growing demands on fire and rescue service and they must be replaced.
A citizen committee and fire service professionals have completed a thoughtful assessment of needs. The proposed new fire stations, training facility, and renovation of the existing “Station 1” at the City Public Safety Complex are prudently designed and will meet the immediate and long-term needs of our growing community. The 20-year bond term at a competitive interest rate allows for a modest tax investment for taxpayers.
Continued business expansion in Twin Falls supports a growing economy, employment, and a broadened tax base. These new companies, along with existing businesses and residents, share in the investment in infrastructure needs like fire and rescue facilities.
The construction projects themselves will also be a significant contributor to the economic vitality in Twin Falls. Passage of the bond will allow local companies to become involved in the bidding, design and construction process, generating additional job opportunities.
The Board of Directors for the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce encourages you to vote “yes” in the May 21 bond election. You can get more information about the bond on the City of Twin Falls website at www.tfid.org. Early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through May 17 at Twin Falls County West, 630 Addison Ave. W. Or, vote at your regular polling location on May 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.