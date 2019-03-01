Great schools are a key to our future in Twin Falls, and the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce supports and encourages all voters to support the upcoming Twin Falls School District supplemental levy.
The Twin Falls area has experienced phenomenal economic development success over the past several years. This growth continues to draw new people to the region with many choosing to live within the Twin Falls School District. The upcoming supplemental levy is a critical investment in our community infrastructure and one that the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce supports.
The proposed Supplemental Levy will generate approximately 10 percent of the School District’s operating budget. Money will be used for important operational needs including maintaining student-teacher ratios and the current level of operations, textbooks and curriculum and school security. Having appropriate funding for our local school district is critical to the continued economic vitality and positive quality of life for the community. The availability of quality education is a key determining factor for companies that are looking to locate or expand in Twin Falls and for people considering moving here.
On behalf of the Chamber Board of Directors and our 810 member businesses and organizations, I encourage you to vote “yes” in the March 12 election. The supplemental levy is a continued important investment in our children and in the local economy. You can get more information about the levy on the School District website at www.tfsd.org or by calling 208-733-6900. Early voting is underway 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday through March 8 at Twin Falls County West, 630 Addison Ave. W. March 1 is the last day to request absentee ballots. Or, vote from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 12 at your regular polling location.
