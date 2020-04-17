Reader Comment: Chamber businesses working together during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For 115 years, businesses have banded together in Twin Falls to work to promote economic vitality and to protect our quality of life here. This networking began when a small group of local business owners met in mid-July 1905 to form the Twin Falls Commercial Club, which later became the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. We are the original social network, connecting those in the business community to each other and to customers.

In this time of uncertainty, rest assured that the chamber is still working and is a resource for all. We are adapting and innovating to keep our network together, even in a time of social distancing and under the guidelines of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s stay-home order. You can connect to the latest information online at twinfallschamber.com.

We at the chamber couldn’t agree more with Gov. Little’s leadership on this issue. We commend him for following the science and data from his team of experts to first and foremost protect the health and safety of our families, friends and neighbors in Idaho. The order clearly outlines our individual responsibilities to limit person-to-person contact, to slow the spread of the virus and to maintain the capacity of our health care infrastructure around the state.