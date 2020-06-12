Reader Comment: Challenging times for Idaho Public Television

We have also started a new on-line series, 180 with Marcia Franklin, that looks at how people’s lives have taken a 180 degree turn since the pandemic. The series showcases Idahoans’ incredible resilience and creativity during these times. All this while our staff has been mostly sheltered in place at home.

With assistance from the Idaho Press Club and the League of Women Voters, we even devised a way to continue “The Idaho Debates,” giving Idahoans valuable information before the primary elections in May.

As most of you know, our state funding has been cut, along with the funding of other state agencies. But thanks to funding from the CARES Act, and support from our viewers, Idaho Public Television will continue to help Idahoans weather the coronavirus pandemic by providing vital, timely information.