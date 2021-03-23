 Skip to main content
Reader Comment: Celebrating Idaho Agriculture
READER COMMENT

March 23 marks the celebration of National Ag Day.

This past year has given us much to reflect on and appreciate about the importance of food production. Throughout the pandemic Idaho agriculture experienced severe economic swings and workforce challenges.

Still, we saw agriculture’s unique perseverance in spite of significant setbacks. Because agriculture was still working, Idahoans could have faith in our food supply.

In any given year, Idaho agriculture is an economic powerhouse. Food production and processing account for nearly one-fifth of Idaho’s total economic output. Agriculture is a diverse and highly productive industry. And, it remains the backbone of small and large communities across the state.

While we celebrate the tremendous productivity of Idaho agriculture, this way of life ultimately is about people.

It’s about farmers and ranchers whose tireless work truly sustains life here and across the world.

It’s about farm workers without whom this industry would be unrecognizable.

It’s about food processors who enhance and elevate agriculture with innovation.

And, it’s about consumers who are invited to experience the bounty and proud heritage of Idaho agriculture.

This is not some faraway notion. Agriculture is the inimitable link between people.

Whether you are enjoying your favorite Idaho meal or learning more about the way your food is produced, I hope you join me in celebrating National Ag Day.

Celia Gould

