Reader Comment: Celebrating Idaho Agriculture

March 23 marks the celebration of National Ag Day.

This past year has given us much to reflect on and appreciate about the importance of food production. Throughout the pandemic Idaho agriculture experienced severe economic swings and workforce challenges.

Still, we saw agriculture’s unique perseverance in spite of significant setbacks. Because agriculture was still working, Idahoans could have faith in our food supply.

In any given year, Idaho agriculture is an economic powerhouse. Food production and processing account for nearly one-fifth of Idaho’s total economic output. Agriculture is a diverse and highly productive industry. And, it remains the backbone of small and large communities across the state.

While we celebrate the tremendous productivity of Idaho agriculture, this way of life ultimately is about people.

It’s about farmers and ranchers whose tireless work truly sustains life here and across the world.

It’s about farm workers without whom this industry would be unrecognizable.

It’s about food processors who enhance and elevate agriculture with innovation.