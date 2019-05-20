Through the years involved in the Emergency Medical Services field, I have found that these individuals are deeply rooted in their communities. EMS was created as a way for the sick and injured to be transported to hospitals to receive care. Over the last five decades, this has evolved into specially trained paramedics providing complex critical care services to patients in their homes and ambulances designated as mobile intensive care units.
These changes began many years before other areas in our state with the Magic Valley Paramedics who started to provide Paramedic level service to our area in 1989. One of the first agencies in the state of Idaho to provide this higher level of service to their community. It has seen its evolution from a small agency based out of a community hospital to one of the larger EMS systems in the state covering over 2,000 square miles and caring for more than 100,000 people. Through these evolutions, we have worked hard to encourage the advancement of other EMS providers by supporting the quick response agencies in our community and the surrounding region.
These EMS providers train in high levels of prehospital medicine ranging from interpreting vital signs to performing intubation and other complex procedures all while out in the elements or the back of a moving vehicle. They navigate tense social and psychological circumstances, all while being some of the most dedicated advocates for their patients and community members.
Since the beginning, EMS has been a community focused entity that is full of individuals who genuinely care about their friends and neighbors who live beside them. This dedication has not changed over the years as newer paramedics come into the field. They show this by the care they provide and their willingness to go above and beyond to provide for the patient and their family and friends. We see many in the community who work long hours on duty only to go home and volunteer with smaller quick response units.
As the focus has changed from a mode of transport to another healthcare access point that can be used to improve health outcomes, there has been a change in focus from reactive care to preventative care. These EMS professionals have begun to find other opportunities to improve the overall health of their patients and the communities they serve. This change in focus has changed the way EMS resources are deployed and how we interact with our patients and communities.
Since the inception of EMS in the Magic Valley, the focus has always been to provide the most clinically progressive and appropriate care to our community. As we continue to evolve our care practices and change our models of access, we promise to have the same stable focus, which is all of you in our community.
