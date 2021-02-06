Reader Comment: Building Idaho’s future requires looking forward, not back

I am sure glad to live in Idaho. We have a proud history and bright future ahead.

We have the strongest economy in the nation. We have one of the best employment rates in the country. We have been open longer than almost every other state during the pandemic and added thousands of employers during 2020, blowing previous years out of the water.

We also have the most financially solvent state budget. Quick action during the darkest months of our pandemic fight, combined with years of fiscal conservatism, have resulted in a record budget surplus.

We are positioned to provide citizens with historic tax relief and make strategic investments where they count.

This is all good news. Pointing this out is not meant to downplay the lives we have lost during the pandemic and the hardship many parents, children, and businesses have endured. It was a hard, tragic year and the challenges continue as we get through the final stretch of our pandemic fight together. It’s also not meant to say we’re perfect — nothing can be perfect. For one, the vaccine rollout needs to happen more quickly, and it remains my top priority.