Reader Comment: Bipartisan Infrastructure Package a Positive for Idaho’s Water User Community

Last month, the United States Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure package. Idaho Senators Risch and Crapo voted to support the package. Since then, several have expressed frustration—and, at times, anger—at our Senators for casting their supportive vote. As a significant element of this legislation impacts Idaho’s water user community, I offer some perspective.

Idaho is an ag state. Wherever you go, you will see evidence of the state’s thriving agricultural roots. Idaho is a high desert climate. Absent the development of water infrastructure, there simply isn’t enough water to go around. Beginning In the late 1800s, Idaho’s water infrastructure was developed. Dams, headgates, canals, laterals, ditches, and drains were constructed. Today, these facilities are so common today that we often take them for granted. Yet without them, Idaho ag would not exist.

Republican, democrat, independent, rural or urban, we all have one thing in common: we need access to a safe and reliable supply of water. Today, Idaho’s water user community faces several challenges, including aging infrastructure and improving the reliability of Idaho’s water supply for every Idahoan.