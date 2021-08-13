Reader Comment: Bedke: Let’s Secure Idaho’s Water for the Future

In Idaho, as in most of the west, water has always been a precious resource. Most notably, Idaho water has turned thousands of acres of desert into lush green fields that produce some of the finest crops and livestock in the United States. It is also key to maintaining healthy communities, creating recreational opportunity and drives our all facets of our economy. Without the wise use of our water, and continued efforts to protect and store all that we can, all that dries up. Idaho’s future depends on ensuring we always have the water we need.

Recently, we had our first meeting to discuss the multi-billion-dollar influx of federal funds Idaho expects to receive from what is otherwise known as the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The federal government has already borrowed these dollars and the debt will have to be repaid by all of us regardless of whether Idaho returns the money. With that in mind, it has always been my goal to find ways to invest this money that would provide long term benefits for Idaho families for years to come. Improving our water infrastructure, increasing aquifer storage, and securing water for generations would help every single Idahoan in a variety of ways. Working in partnership with our friends on the Idaho Water Resource Board, I am already developing a plan to use ARPA dollars to increase our state aquifer recharge capability.