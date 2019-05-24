As conservation chairperson for local chapter Prairie Falcon of the National Audubon Society, I applaud the recent ruling by the Department of Interior’s Office to prevent Burley Bureau of Land Management from destroying 7,847 acres of recovering native sagebrush steppe in BLM’s 21 grazing allotments along scenic Salmon Falls Creek. This sends a strong message that tax payer’s money is not to be used to further the destruction of native sagebrush habitat important to wildlife and to the public for the many values it provides.
Our chapter has been working since 2007 to conserve recovering sagebrush steppe in the Berger allotments. As members of the Berger working group, we participated in workshops and site visits. We were also members of the local sage-grouse working groups. When our concerns fell on deaf ears, we worked through the NEPA process along with Wildlands Defense.
We strongly believe BLM’s decision to increase non-native livestock forage by destroying native plant communities so important to wildlife in this unique area is wrong. The use of chaining, harrowing and chemical herbicides would eliminate one of the few areas in Twin Falls County experiencing sagebrush steppe recovery. As the decision noted, the destruction of habitat goes against BLM’s mandate to “manage public land for multiple uses while conserving natural, historical and cultural resources.”
Through a number of surveys, including surveys from the BLM itself, many wildlife species have been identified. They include kit fox, antelope, mule deer, rare bats, insect pollinators, sensitive migratory songbirds, birds of prey and other animals of conservation concern. Sage-grouse leks are found just west of the allotments. More than one hundred bird species were documented in the Berger allotments in a three-year monthly bird survey by Red Willow Research and Prairie Falcon Chapter members, and we provided this information to BLM, but they proceeded with their plan anyway.
Protecting the naturally recovering habitat in Berger is very important because so much of the larger landscape in our region has suffered huge losses of native sagebrush steppe due to wildfire and other disturbances. Expensive short-term fire rehab efforts often fail to achieve native shrub recovery and actually encourage the growth of invasive weeds and grasses. Over the years, BLM has converted millions of acres across the West to non-native livestock forage seedings, with little regard for native plant communities and the wildlife that manage to survive the destruction.
We believe Berger’s wildlife to be heavily impacted by Burley BLM’s current management and “unusually high authorized [livestock] stocking rates ... “ We are thankful the Office of Hearings and Appeals concluded “that prescribed vegetation treatments targeting native sagebrush and other native plant communities are inconsistent with the fundamentals of rangeland health and lack a rational basis.” This is a win for wildlife and public lands!
