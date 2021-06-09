Reader Comment: Assessment Notices, the Legislature and Property Taxes

The 2021 Idaho Legislative Session ended with the passage of House Bill 389 relating to property taxes. It is a complex bill that affects many aspects of the Idaho Property Tax Code from the way counties budget every year, calculate new construction to expand services for new growth, and a few changes to the Property Tax Reduction “Circuit Breaker” program. One change that you will notice on your assessment is an increase to the Homeowner’s Exemption from $100,000 to $125,000 which is now 50% of the value up to $250,000 or a maximum of $125,000. For homes under $250,000, the taxable value only increased 14% because of the increase in the exemption.

In Idaho, we have income, sales and property taxes. Property taxes are local taxes and stay local and are spent locally. They fund your public schools including community colleges like CSI, roadways, police protection, fire protection, public parks, water systems, waste water systems, libraries, weed abatement and ambulance service, along with other programs. I always remember somebody paid to build the schools I went to and the ones my children attended.