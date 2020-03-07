Reader Comment: Assault survivor bill won't get a vote because of NRA's unnecessary demands

Dear Co-sponsors and Stakeholders,
I have heard from many of you, inquiring about the progress of H383, and it is with a heavy heart that I inform you that H383 will not receive a vote in committee. On Feb. 13, many of you, along with survivors of rape and advocates from throughout the state, showed up to testify in support of H383. I appreciate everyone’s efforts to support rape survivors and to support legislation that would have provided them a pathway to seek protection during a very traumatic time.
As Annie Hightower from the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence testified, in Idaho, the approximate average time between crime reporting and arrest in these crimes is about 85 days, and since a no-contact order cannot be granted until a criminal charge is filed, these orders could provide some safety for a survivor after a sexual assault or rape.
The bill will not get a vote because the NRA intervened, demanded unnecessary changes to this bill and unrelated changes to the Domestic Violence Protection Act, and will not remain neutral on HB383 unless those demands are met. It was their opinion that the Lautenberg Amendment would apply to civil protection orders under the proposed Sexual Assault Protection Act, thus allowing judges to take firearms from respondents, which has never been substantiated.
In order to ensure a fair process under the proposed legislation, we defined “sexual assault” to be aligned with existing statutes, which should act to further clarify the separation from the Domestic Violence Protection Act. However, the NRA claimed, without evidence, that our definition of sexual assault would be translated by judges into a reference to “sexual abuse” cited in the Domestic Violence Protection Act, still allowing judges to take firearms. There is no indication that judges are currently interpreting the term “sexual abuse” contained within the Domestic Violence Protection Act any more narrowly (or broadly) than the definitions included in H383. Nonetheless, the NRA wanted to amend the definitions of sexual assault and sexual abuse to include a required finding of use of prior force.
The Lautenberg Amendment, as it applies to civil protection orders between intimate partners does not require a finding of prior force. In fact, the Attorney General’s Office issued an opinion that clarified what is actually required for the Lautenberg Amendment to apply and that our proposed legislation did not meet those standards, therefore the NRA’s demand to change language was unnecessary. In fact, including the terms related to showing force is a major step backwards in how we, as a society, have defined sexual assault and rape in law. Chair Chaney and I met with NRA representatives along with the Criminal Attorney General, the Law and Policy Director for the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, and a scholar/expert in the field of criminal justice and sex crimes. In that meeting, the NRA representative indicated that they actually did not have a problem with the Sexual Assault Protection Act bill.
Even though the NRA’s claims about judges and the Lautenberg Amendment are completely unsubstantiated, as mentioned above, we added some language the NRA requested to ensure that victims of domestic violence and sexual assault were directed to the appropriate order, to ensure that a sexual assault protective order would not impact firearm possession of the respondent. At that point, even though the NRA representative indicated they had no problems with civil protection orders for victims of sexual assault, they refused to remain neutral on this bill. Instead, they stated that their true purpose was to redefine domestic abuse in the Domestic Violence Protection Act, a statute that is not even a part of our proposed bill. I let the NRA representatives know that their request was unreasonable and a clear overreach beyond the scope of the bill and their coming out against the bill would surely kill it regardless of the facts.
After considerable discussion and debate, along with the stakeholders, I feel it is inappropriate to go into an unrelated section of code and make such a significant change at the last minute without ample time to consult with the courts, stakeholders, and case law. We know that good policy is not created in such a haphazard manner. Without understanding the entire, potential impact, such changes could unintentionally harm DV victims. Therefore, unless the NRA agrees to remain neutral and to not pressure legislators to vote against this bill, civil protection orders will continue to be unavailable for victims of sexual assault in Idaho.
Sexual assault survivors will continue to be at risk of further harm with one less option to protect themselves. I am deeply disappointed that with all the official endorsements H383 received (Criminal Defense Lawyers, Chiefs of Police, Sheriffs Association, Prosecuting Attorneys, Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence and many advocates across the state) that one special interest group would have this amount of power to influence public safety policy. In the interim, I will work with criminal justice professionals and community and legislative stakeholders to figure out how we can put forward a bill to provide protections for people who are sexually assaulted, just like we offer protections for people in domestic violence, stalking, and phone harassment situations. Thank you for your support.