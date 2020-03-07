Reader Comment: Assault survivor bill won't get a vote because of NRA's unnecessary demands

Dear Co-sponsors and Stakeholders,

I have heard from many of you, inquiring about the progress of H383, and it is with a heavy heart that I inform you that H383 will not receive a vote in committee. On Feb. 13, many of you, along with survivors of rape and advocates from throughout the state, showed up to testify in support of H383. I appreciate everyone’s efforts to support rape survivors and to support legislation that would have provided them a pathway to seek protection during a very traumatic time.

As Annie Hightower from the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence testified, in Idaho, the approximate average time between crime reporting and arrest in these crimes is about 85 days, and since a no-contact order cannot be granted until a criminal charge is filed, these orders could provide some safety for a survivor after a sexual assault or rape.

The bill will not get a vote because the NRA intervened, demanded unnecessary changes to this bill and unrelated changes to the Domestic Violence Protection Act, and will not remain neutral on HB383 unless those demands are met. It was their opinion that the Lautenberg Amendment would apply to civil protection orders under the proposed Sexual Assault Protection Act, thus allowing judges to take firearms from respondents, which has never been substantiated.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}