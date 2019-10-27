As a candidate for the Jerome City Council, I encourage all readers to vote this coming Nov. 5, and I am asking the residents of Jerome to please vote for me. I am running for Jerome City Council because I believe the residents of Jerome deserve to have a choice. I would also like to be a voice for the common good of the community, with a focus on the “unity” that makes community.
My experience in real estate development and having executive leadership positions in construction management for master-planned communities, home development, light commercial construction as well as sales and marketing will help bring a business perspective to ongoing growth. My volunteer experience — current board member for Jerome City Planning & Zoning, Jerome School District Trustee for District 3, steering committee chairperson and member of Partner Advisor Council for the Idaho Food Bank — will help bring the individual and community perspective to our growth.
I am very active in the Jerome Food Ministry (Jerome Community Kitchen/ Martha & Mary’s Food Pantry), the United Way Community School Program, the Jerome Interfaith Association, and member of the St Jerome Parish Council. I maintain a 3rd-degree membership with the Knights of Columbus and a Paul Harris Fellow with Rotary where I helped charter new clubs in Reno and Twin Falls.
Being active and living in other communities, I can offer a new perspective to build on the strong foundation that the Jerome community already has. As a resident of Jerome for over 10 years, I have been active in leadership roles for many facets of our community; this gives me an advantage in representing a broader base of our residents.
As a member of the City Council I hope to successfully meet the goals of an updated “Strategic Plan” for the city. I would accomplish this by assisting the city staff and encouraging more community involvement for the update; followed by, participation in developing the plan to implement. I would encourage individual and group participation, while working with the various community members (religious, business, civic, service, youth, elected officials and city staff) to make Jerome the best version of what it can be as a community.
I am interested in being a part of the solution; helping to use God’s blessing we have for the community to grow. By growth, I don’t mean just adding businesses or more residents, but by reinforcing our foundation and growing into an even stronger community with respect for the different perspectives that we share. I have great appreciation for the value of life that makes Idaho, Magic Valley, and specifically Jerome, a special place to live. I will strive to make informed decisions, while leaning on my faith-based attitude to find “Common Good” solutions for the community of Jerome.
God Bless America and all that defend her.
