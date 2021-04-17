Reader Comment: Ask Oregon Agriculture Why We Must End the Salmon Wars

Washington, D.C. – This week, the Bureau of Reclamation released the Klamath Project 2021 Temporary Operations Plan, which was developed in response to consecutive years of drought conditions in the Klamath Basin.

Decisions were made to use the limited water to assist the endangered species and producers will be largely left holding an empty bag. Under the 2021 Reclamation Temporary Operations Plan, 33,000 acre-feet of water is available for project water users. According to the Klamath Water Users, this allotment is around six percent of their need, and not much more than necessary to fill the canals that convey water to over 175,000 acres that produce potatoes, alfalfa, and grass hay, specialty crops such as mint, horseradish, and dehydrated onions, and garlic—which is experiencing a critical supply shortage.

Klamath Basin farmers won’t be able to plant many irrigated crops due to the uncertainty of water conditions. This will negatively impact more than the producers, this will be felt all the way down the food chain—from producers, to shippers, to grocery stores to consumers.