Reader Comment: Appreciating the Twin Falls School Board

Based on the recommendation from the health district, the school board agreed to start the school year in the “Yellow” tier which meant face-to-face instruction with cleaning protocols and mandated face coverings. For the most part, this plan was successful within our schools, however, the community spread has spiked to dangerously high levels. So high in fact, that on October 8th, the state of Idaho received a memo from the White House recommending that schools in Twin Falls County go to a virtual education model.

The school board reviewed this information, as well as information from medical professionals, and revisited the HEAL Committee’s plan. Based on all the information provided, the board made a difficult decision to move our district into the “Orange” tier, a hybrid model of learning.

This continues to be a tough pill to swallow. Teachers and students are now being asked to work and learn in two different environments at the same time. Both teachers and students understand the value of face-to-face learning, which results in rich conversations and relationships that come from in person interactions. Ninety percent of education is engagement. Our school board understands this. However, they also understand that the advice from the medical professionals must be considered.

As Chairman Matsuoka said during a recent board meeting, “As one person on this board you are nothing, but together you are everything”. The Twin Falls School Board is a collaborative group of volunteers who consistently put the needs of the district, the educators, and the students first. They deserve appreciation as they continue to undertake this vital and thankless leadership position leading the district in a time of crisis.

Peggy Hoy is an instructional coach for the Twin Falls School District and the National Education Association Director for the state of Idaho.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0