Reader Comment: An educator’s thoughts on reopening classrooms

If you walk into my middle school science classroom, you will see & experience many different things happening for the sake of learning & exploration. I have lab tables set up in groups, where my students can stand, walk around & collaborate together.
I have a mentor station in the back where I tutor students one on one or in small groups who are struggling with material. We sit about 6” apart & discuss their ideas. Sometimes projects get set up back there & students will rotate through to give constructive feedback to one another.
I have a corner cabinet filled with art & science supplies where students often spend time browsing so they can engineer their ideas into shapes and models, rather than just with words. These three elements contribute to making my classroom an incredible learning environment. They are also the three factors that will most likely get me sick if we go back to in-person instruction.
First off, let me be very clear: as a teacher, I want my students to come back to school more than anyone else. I understand the plight of parents who need to work, of students who need access to the resources that schools provide them, and the safe environment our schools give to our children.
I trust our school leadership here in Twin Falls County. I know they care for us as educators and for our school community. They are good people trying to account for the worst- and best-case scenarios in this pandemic. For that, I am extremely grateful.
But right now, as teachers, our lives are on the line. We are already the first line of defense for your students during a shooter lockdown, be it a drill or reality. Only this time, replace the shooter with a microscopic virus, bullets with a cough, the books or bats with hand sanitizer and a mask. This constant trepidation has already been our reality for over the last two decades.
And while Covid-19 numbers continue to rise in Twin Falls County, I am still hearing from all over, “Reopen the schools. Send them back into the classroom.”
In truth, the pressure to reopen schools this year during this pandemic crisis comes more from political and economic considerations than academic ones. Schools won’t be staying open for long if the outside community isn’t held responsible for keeping the spread of the virus under control. Science doesn’t work that way. And the virus doesn’t care either. And you can’t expect our students and teachers to not be at risk when there is no clear path forward for flattening the curve outside the classroom.
As educators, we give all that we are to this profession: our time, our own money for resources, and our energy to nourish & mentor the next generation so they may be ready to make the world their own.
I implore you, are you willing to ask even more from us? To put our lives on the line even more? Because that is what we are being asked to do.
I will say it very clearly: I do not want to die at school. Be it from a bullet or a virus. At all. Ever.
I do not want my students to wonder if they were the ones responsible for killing me. I do not want my co-workers to live in terror every day as they monitor students in masks and face shields. I do not want my students to be in an environment where they are at a higher risk for exposure than they have ever been since mid-March. So as of right now, I am asking you to hear us, to stand with us, to listen to us. Because I will say it again: I do not want to die at school.
Camille Flournoy is a middle school science teacher in the Twin Falls School District. All thoughts and ideas in this reader comment are her own and not a representation of any group or organization.
