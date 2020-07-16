Reader Comment: An educator’s thoughts on reopening classrooms

But right now, as teachers, our lives are on the line. We are already the first line of defense for your students during a shooter lockdown, be it a drill or reality. Only this time, replace the shooter with a microscopic virus, bullets with a cough, the books or bats with hand sanitizer and a mask. This constant trepidation has already been our reality for over the last two decades.

And while Covid-19 numbers continue to rise in Twin Falls County, I am still hearing from all over, “Reopen the schools. Send them back into the classroom.”

In truth, the pressure to reopen schools this year during this pandemic crisis comes more from political and economic considerations than academic ones. Schools won’t be staying open for long if the outside community isn’t held responsible for keeping the spread of the virus under control. Science doesn’t work that way. And the virus doesn’t care either. And you can’t expect our students and teachers to not be at risk when there is no clear path forward for flattening the curve outside the classroom.

As educators, we give all that we are to this profession: our time, our own money for resources, and our energy to nourish & mentor the next generation so they may be ready to make the world their own.