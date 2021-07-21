Reader Comment: An Education Initiative Producing Results

The Hagerman Joint School District recently started using AVID and early results are promising.

“AVID has been a positive addition for our students and dedicated staff. In three years of running the program as district director, I have seen a change in culture within the Hagerman School District for the better,” said Dr. Troy Easterday, who serves both as vice principal and as a high school science instructor. “AVID has opened up the eyes of our students to different pathways, both College & Career based programs that they may have never thought of prior to AVID. Testing scores have increased, but not to a large extent, due to being such a short time running the program in our district.”

The Homedale School District has employed the AVID program for four years. Educator Kristie Dorsey says it encourages healthy interactions among classmates and empowers students to feel comfortable asking questions in front of their peers.