Reader Comment: An Economic Lifeline to Idaho’s Rural Healthcare Providers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Each year during National Hospital Week, communities across America come together to celebrate the workers and institutions that dedicate themselves to maintaining public health. This year, we’re even more aware of the sacrifices these people and businesses make, especially in times of crisis.

In many of Idaho’s hometowns and throughout our nation, hospitals and health institutions are community pillars. Often, 20% of a rural community’s economy is directly tied to a local hospital. Many of these businesses already operate within tight financial margins, and a recent loss of revenue due to the virus has stretched already-thin budgets to their breaking point.

As a result, communities are faced with the threat of losing local health institutions, which will result in families driving additional hours for mandatory health needs and jobs disappearing from our hometowns.

As part of the Payment Protection Program (PPP), the U.S. Small Business Administration has taken unprecedented action to extend an economic lifeline to Idaho’s rural health businesses and workers. By making nonprofit hospitals eligible for forgivable loans –leveraged through the power of private vendors – the SBA is providing the capital and certainty health organizations need to retain employees and continue services.