Reader Comment: Always There, Ready to Care

Cancer screenings will need to continue, despite coronavirus. Heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, kidney disease, and a host of other chronic conditions did not pause along with the rest of the world. Those conditions and others must still be treated, and longer delays could lead to worse outcomes for those patients.

Worries about COVID should not stop you from seeking preventive care either. We encourage you to continue wellness visits, which are especially important for children to make sure they are meeting developmental milestones and are on schedule for critical routine vaccines.

Your healthcare teams are ready to provide these treatments and keep you and your family safe. Balancing the benefits of medical interventions against their potential risks is not a new notion for us. Precautions that banks and grocery stores have recently implemented are basics that healthcare workers have made second nature during their entire careers, not just during a pandemic. Your physicians are not just experts because they know how to do things well. They are experts because they know whether to do things, and when to do things, and, equally important, when not to do things. That expertise has always allowed them to advise patients as individuals, based on their individual needs.

Moving forward, it will be important for Idahoans to remember that, with all that has changed in our lives as a result of this disruption, one thing that will remain is the trust they can have in their healthcare providers to be there for them, with their best interest, and their best health, at heart.

Dr. Gonzales is the CEO of Madison Memorial Hospital, Rexburg and Chair of the Idaho Hospital Association. Dr. Martin is a pediatrician from Coeur d’Alene and the Board President of Idaho Medical Association.

