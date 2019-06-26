Last Thursday, the community of Almo made headlines when the Cassia School Board Members voted 3-2 to close the school unless we could raise $21,000 in eight days. We hope to make news this coming Thursday by being able to present that money to the school board. To date, we have raised over $15,000 and hope that with the help of the larger community, we can raise the rest of the money in the next few days.
Many ask why it is so important to spend so much money on so few students. The answer is that the lives of these nine students will be greatly impacted if the Almo School is closed. But this decision will affect more than these few students. Generations of Almo children will be affected by this decision.
Over forty years ago, the School Board recommended that the Almo School be closed because there were only six students. The mothers of those children fought to keep the school open, and they were successful. We were a young couple with a tiny baby, but recognized the importance of their actions. Their successful efforts to keep the school open allowed our five children and many others to attend their early years of school locally without the long bus ride to Malta. Now our grandchildren are among those who will be affected by this decision. These little boys, ages 5 and 8, will be boarding the bus shortly after 6 a.m. and not getting home until after 5 p.m.
Our children were able to attend the Almo School until the sixth and seventh grades. When they had to go to Malta to school, they faced the same bus ride but had some age and maturity. We still felt it was too long and hard a day and as soon as the oldest could drive, they rarely rode the bus. We felt the added risk and expense were worth the opportunities for our children to be home longer to play, to do chores and homework, and to just be kids.
The bus driver can’t really drive safely and police what is going on in the back of a crowded bus. Through the years, there have always been stories of tired and sleeping children, bullying, and even sexual advances during those long hours on the bus. A recent conversation with a junior high student indicates that things have only gotten worse. We hate to see our very young children exposed to this environment.
Many say that “we chose where we live.” And that is true. Everyone who lives in Almo made the decision to live here and it wasn’t for financial gain. But our ancestors who came to the valley in the 1870s recognized the importance of education and established small schools in several locations in the valley so the children could easily get to school. When transportation became easier, the community built the existing school in the center of town. When the school burned down in the 1940s, the locals rebuilt it at their own cost. Almo residents have always recognized the importance of education and have sacrificed to maintain a school in our community. We are willing to do so again.
We have asked, unsuccessfully, for the school board to meet with the community to discuss ways to keep the school open. We have donated, often at great sacrifice, to raise the $21,000 required by the school board to give us time to work out a solution. One retired school teacher/neighbor has spent hours researching and applying for grants. Parents and others have offered to donate time, labor, etc. We feel that there are long term solutions to the problem that could be implemented but our request has not been recognized.
We watch the young children who attend the Almo School. Their days are filled with growing experiences during those hours that they are home rather than being on a long bus ride. Please help us in our efforts to support our children by keeping the Almo School open for another generation.
A GoFundMe page has been set up or checks may be mailed to Almo PTO, PO Box 163, Almo, Idaho. Our deadline for the money is this coming Thursday.
