Reader Comment: Allow Idaho businesses to make their own decisions

Operation Warp Speed was initiated by President Donald Trump on May 15, 2020, in an effort to rapidly and safely develop a vaccination for the COVID-19 disease. This wise response put the might of American scientific prowess to work developing, testing, and producing a widely available vaccine to get the world back on its feet. That effort was even more successful than was anticipated. After tens of thousands of tests and ongoing research, a safe vaccine with up to a 95% efficacy was made available to Americans starting last January. It has saved thousands of lives.

The reality is that an employer should not be forced to keep an employee who does not adhere to the standards and requirements of the enterprise. As an example, an engineering company needs to send an engineer to another country to perform their work will usually require multiple vaccines specific to the country or region. If the engineer refuses, then the employee is no longer of value to the company. Why should the employer be required to keep them on the payroll? The examples are numerous. The rights of employees to find work elsewhere are not being violated in any way.