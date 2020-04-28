Reader Comment: Adapting Idaho’s Public Education System in Unprecedented Times

Young people in their junior and senior years of high school are wondering what all of this will mean for their plans before and after graduation. For our soon-to-be graduates, Idaho’s higher education institutions are working with high schools to answer questions as best they can and here’s where things stand on some priority issues.

Dual Credit Courses

Like all other courses, college credit-bearing dual credit courses are now conducted through distance learning and as a result of the disruption, high schools may grade these courses as pass/fail rather than the standard letter grade. Because these are college-level courses with college credit granted by the higher education institutions, the grading standards for dual credit courses taught in high school are the same as those taught on the college campus. All eight of our public institutions are working with high schools to identify the best way to serve these students when it comes to grading these courses. When a student earns credit in a dual credit course, regardless of the grading methodology used, those credits will be accepted by all eight of Idaho’s public institutions. If a student attends an Idaho college other than the one that awarded the dual credit, that credit will be accepted.