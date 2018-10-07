This week, the wholly reimagined Idaho State Museum is set to open in Boise. After several years of planning, fundraising, and implementation, we’re finally ready to say, “Here we are, Idaho.”
Idaho is a vast and geographically diverse state, and some may wonder what a new museum in Boise has to do with our lives here in the Magic Valley. As this region’s trustee of the Idaho State Historical Society, I wanted to take a moment to highlight why Idahoans living outside Boise should be excited about this milestone.
First, it’s important to know that the reopening of the Idaho State Museum brings with it new technology that will allow us to take parts of the Museum to classrooms and living rooms across the state. Planning is underway for virtual field trips that will make it possible for Idahoans to experience the Museum’s collections from anywhere.
After that, the Museum will be working on a plan to take our show on the road, with traveling exhibits. But what can we in the Magic Valley get excited about right now? It’s this fact: the new Idaho State Museum has been completely re-envisioned and designed with statewide participation from scholars, individuals, community leaders, Idaho tribes, and educators, including from right here in our own community. As such, the stories that represent us in the new Idaho State Museum are the ones identified as being relevant and authentic by those who know this place best: us. They were also selected as the stories to represent our communities because they help make clear what unites Idahoans across place, time, culture, and perspective: our connection with the land — how we shape it and it shapes us. The Museum features a geographic interpretation of the state, showcasing Idaho’s unique attributes, and its regional, national, and international impacts.
As one example, the Museum tells how a Rupert businessman discovered the Snake River Aquifer, and how his discovery and the development of pump irrigation transformed Idaho agriculture.
The Idaho State Museum is the singular place where Idahoans from diverse places and different walks of life have come together to tell our stories — to present ourselves and our histories.
The Idaho State Museum is the place where we say — to ourselves, to each other, and to our guests —“Here we are.”
If you visit Boise, I encourage you to take advantage of this engaging and inspiring destination. Ninety-four percent of our statewide focus group participants indicated that they will make a point of visiting their new Idaho State Museum. Whether you travel now, or later, or visit the museum only through technology, I am excited for our community — that our voices are being represented in our state’s official account of Idaho’s history.
The Museum will be an essential resource for education and life-long learning for all Idahoans, inspire an informed citizenry who understand the context that Idaho history provides for their present and future lives, and be a place where all Idahoans can experience their story.
