Reader Comment: A Twin Falls doctor's view on why masks should be mandatory

I hope you’ll take a few minutes and read why we should require face masks in public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our number of cases and hospitalizations in Idaho continue to increase, at this point closer to overloading our healthcare system than we saw earlier this year. St. Luke’s again is canceling or postponing most elective procedures in order to deal with the surge of hospitalized COVID patients. It is mostly in the Boise area now but is growing as well in Twin Falls. Our county is important in the fight against COVID because it serves as a commercial hub to smaller counties and cities in the Magic Valley. We are also the designated COVID hospital in the area, receiving all COVID transfers from Gooding, Sun Valley, Burley, Rupert and Jerome.

There are simple, easy ways to prevent the spread of the virus, including frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing face masks in public. Other states, counties within Idaho and national chains require masks, and we should as well. It is a small thing, but a small act done consistently when followed by everyone can make a huge difference!