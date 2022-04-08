Reader Comment: A Stronger Voice for Idaho Attorney General

‘Career Bureaucrat Attempts to Defend Career Bureaucrat” could be the headline for Jim Jones’ articles attacking my efforts to bring a stronger voice to the Idaho Attorney General’s office. Jones has attacked me so many times that Lawrence Wasden should report his hit pieces as an in-kind campaign contribution.

Mr. Jones attempts to keep Lawrence Wasden occupying a government office where he has been a bureaucrat, and politician, for more than 30 years. Mr. Jones’ and Wasden’s thinking may have been cutting edge 30 years ago when Wasden started sitting in the office, but most Idahoans are ready for change.

Idaho’s unique challenges require a new Attorney General with knowledge and experience to speak up for our values, defend our sovereignty, and protect our liberty.

The Biden Administration has been pushing an agenda of mandates, open borders, federal intrusion impacting Idaho’s economy, threats against parental voices, and attacks on the right-to-life and our Constitutional liberties—including the 2nd Amendment.

One way Idaho can push back is through the courts. That’s why Republican Attorneys General across the nation are leading. But time and time again Lawrence Wasden refuses to support them.

When Republican AGs sought a fair 2020 Presidential election, Lawrence Wasden refused to help. They asked the U.S. Supreme Court to examine states who violated the federal Constitution, Article I, Section 4, clause requiring Legislatures—not Governors or courts—to determine the manner of holding elections. But Idaho was absent as Texas, North Dakota, Florida, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Missouri, Alabama, Nebraska, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Indiana, South Carolina, Kansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Utah, Montana, and West Virginia took the lead.

Why? Because Wasden previously advised the Governor he could change election laws … without Legislature approval. Wasden sided with Democrat Attorneys General that, falsely, election laws could change without the Legislature’s approval.

Wasden has repeatedly said that his job is to defend the bureaucracy of Idaho, not the people of Idaho. Maybe this explains why he continuously fails to defend Idaho citizens’ rights. When an Idaho couple were threatened and fined by EPA federal government bureaucrats after they purchased land to build a home, 21 Attorneys General from across the country came forward to support them before the U.S. Supreme Court. But their own Attorney General, Lawrence Wasden, was nowhere to be found.

Further, when Idaho Legislators tried to protect women’s sports in the face of unfair transgender competition, Wasden issued an opinion stating they have an equal protection right to women’s sports. And, when Idaho Legislators attempted to craft Idaho’s new pro-life law, Wasden issued an opinion that challenged the emerging legal consensus that both the U.S. and Idaho Constitutions allow protections of the unborn. Lawrence Wasden has consistently been on the wrong side of these battles.

Jones and some media love to defend Wasden’s choice to push opinions in line with liberal jurisprudence. Mr. Jones is a “Never Trumper,” who said he left the Republican Party and has long fought against conservatives who value liberty. Wasden’s liberal decisions explains why former and current liberal, Democrat Attorneys general like Idaho’s Tony Park, Georgia’s Thurber Baker, Rhode Island’s Patrick Lynch and Washington’s Bob Ferguson support the work that Lawrence Wasden is doing.

Idahoans must decide: do you want liberals picking your next Attorney General or do you want a new Attorney General who will be a stronger voice for Idaho’s values? The choice could not be starker!

Mr. Jones goes by the title “CommonTater.” In the end, his defense of Wasden is half-baked.

Raúl Labrador is a former Member of Congress, representing Idaho, who Co-Founded the Freedom Caucus. In the Legislature, he successfully stopped tax increases. A successful, practicing attorney, Raúl worked his way through college, earned a law degree, and served in the Criminal Division of a U.S. Attorney’s office. Raúl and his wife Rebecca have five children and two grandchildren.

