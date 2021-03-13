Reader Comment: A similar case study to breaching the lower Snake River dams

Bob King, who operates a farm just north of the border in Oregon, said the removal of the dams would result in him having to pay $120,000 to drill a well for irrigation as well as higher costs for electricity. “The removal of the dams means a higher power bill and dirty power,” King said. “They will have to use something else to make power out of, and water is about the cleanest power that we have.”

A group of residents who live around the oldest dam’s meandering lake are committed in their opposition. Without the reservoir created by the dam, they claim their rustic waterfront properties will become mudflats. Many insist their residences have already lost half their value.

On the other hand, Indian tribes and commercial fishers have insisted on sufficient water to aid salmon and steelhead migration. Because of the poor water quality behind the dams, the judges have been called upon to release more of the Klamath’s waters to flush out a lethal parasite called C. shasta, which has decimated fish populations.