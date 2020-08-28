Reader Comment: A radical proposal from a Jerome native and former government employee

I’m not here to promote any candidate, but to offer some personal experiences as a bigger picture for upcoming national elections.
I am an Idaho native — born in Wendell, raised on family farm north of Jerome, and a Jerome High School and University of Idaho graduate. My world for 18 years was farm work balanced with desert motorbiking, pheasant hunting, mountain lake fishing and school sports.
I liked farming but not increasing mechanization, so pursued math and forestry at college. Perhaps I’m a Blaine County liberal elite since I hold a Ph.D. and lived outside Idaho from 1974 until moving to Hailey in 2016. I worked for government and universities. However I kept my “farm values,” which rarely advanced my work in several states, Washington, D.C., and overseas. Nor did my practical approach to forestry research win much funding support.
Working in the D.C. area, I saw government get worse under Republican administrations. As you all know, Republicans hate big government, and did well defunding and disrupting agencies like the one I worked for (Forest Service).
Presidential initiatives rarely had positive impact on D.C.’s 282,000 federal employees in 100+ federal agencies; many led and staffed with people so jaded by our political system that a “personal retirement agenda” was often primary career objective once stuck in D.C. (My wife and I did not pursue this agenda so were forced out early for not following unwritten survival rules).
One Democratic initiative had potential. My career highlight was running an enterprise research unit under Vice President Al Gore’s “reinvention” aimed to energize government by using business principles to fix broken systems rather than just slashing budgets. Unfortunately, this fledgling program was effectively killed by the next administration (Bush-Cheney) which demoralized and overwhelmed the feds with top-down, poorly thought through initiatives like “competitive out-sourcing” and unfunded homeland security mandates.
Why should Idahoans care about this? I saw major changes from leadership of centrist Democrats of my youth like Frank Church and Cecil Andrus who negotiated with Don Samuelson and Jim McClure for political balance. I am particularly concerned about Idaho’s minimal conservation interest. Yes, we have a lot of open space but trend pro-business.
I also wonder about the sustainability of the agriculture changes from my era. The explosion of 400,000+ dairy cows in Magic Valley has undermined air quality and rural ambiance and monopolized farming practices into fewer, larger and less diverse (hay and corn silage) farms to support it. I hope the $45 million University of Idaho dairy research initiative addresses stated environmental goals not just production. This trend also has meant reduced farm opportunities for youth.
I do not think that massive climate change problems in my forestry field — mega-fires, smoke pollution and extreme weather — will be addressed by current Idaho political mindset nor by current Republican leadership in D.C.
Democrats may not do well either but I doubt they would do much damage — certainly not the socialist specter raised by Republican leaders. Democrats are too idealistic and diverse to focus. Joe Biden if elected will inherit a demoralized federal workforce, a very polarized nation, and possible COVID-19 spikes from fall school re-openings — there will be little time for drastic change.
So here’s a radical thought. What if Idaho (the fifth most red state in nation) voted blue in 2020? Perhaps such a wake-up call could prompt Republicans to new ideas besides bashing opposition or pushing for the past; or even birth a reasonable new moderate conservative party for the 21st century. That’s why, for the sake of future generations, I will vote Democrat in the 2020 election.
David Chojnacky spent 30 years working for the U.S. Forest Service in research, was affiliated Virginia Tech for 19 years and spent several years abroad as an international consultant. He now assists a small non-profit on wilderness issues.
