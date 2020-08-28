Reader Comment: A radical proposal from a Jerome native and former government employee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m not here to promote any candidate, but to offer some personal experiences as a bigger picture for upcoming national elections.

I am an Idaho native — born in Wendell, raised on family farm north of Jerome, and a Jerome High School and University of Idaho graduate. My world for 18 years was farm work balanced with desert motorbiking, pheasant hunting, mountain lake fishing and school sports.

I liked farming but not increasing mechanization, so pursued math and forestry at college. Perhaps I’m a Blaine County liberal elite since I hold a Ph.D. and lived outside Idaho from 1974 until moving to Hailey in 2016. I worked for government and universities. However I kept my “farm values,” which rarely advanced my work in several states, Washington, D.C., and overseas. Nor did my practical approach to forestry research win much funding support.

Working in the D.C. area, I saw government get worse under Republican administrations. As you all know, Republicans hate big government, and did well defunding and disrupting agencies like the one I worked for (Forest Service).