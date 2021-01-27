Reader Comment: A pandemic cannot happen here

One of the best local history books I’ve read is Kathleen Hedberg’s “A Flood Cannot Happen Here: The Story of Lower Goose Creek Reservoir, Oakley, Idaho, 1984.” Hedberg expertly covers the events in 1984 that saved two towns from a major flood. Heroic and coordinated efforts diverted water from the Oakley Reservoir to the Snake River by sacrificing farmland, equipment, and time to dig a huge canal. These were not small inconveniences, but coordinated sacrifices that cut deep. However, not everyone showed up with a shovel to help out.

In 1984, my mother worked as a nurse’s aide at the Burley hospital. She recalled to me a nurse who complained that the late Dr. Peterson often made his rounds late during that time. His tardiness was due to him working around the clock to save that very hospital from being flooded. Rather than supporting the efforts to stop the flood, she and others complained about personal inconveniences while dismissing the threat. The title of Hedberg’s book expresses the sentiment of those like the nurse who dismissed the danger because they believed “A Flood Cannot Happen Here.” Today I hear this sentiment repeated in a new way: “A Pandemic Cannot Happen Here.”