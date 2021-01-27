Reader Comment: A pandemic cannot happen here

One of the best local history books I’ve read is Kathleen Hedberg’s “A Flood Cannot Happen Here: The Story of Lower Goose Creek Reservoir, Oakley, Idaho, 1984.” Hedberg expertly covers the events in 1984 that saved two towns from a major flood. Heroic and coordinated efforts diverted water from the Oakley Reservoir to the Snake River by sacrificing farmland, equipment, and time to dig a huge canal. These were not small inconveniences, but coordinated sacrifices that cut deep. However, not everyone showed up with a shovel to help out.
In 1984, my mother worked as a nurse’s aide at the Burley hospital. She recalled to me a nurse who complained that the late Dr. Peterson often made his rounds late during that time. His tardiness was due to him working around the clock to save that very hospital from being flooded. Rather than supporting the efforts to stop the flood, she and others complained about personal inconveniences while dismissing the threat. The title of Hedberg’s book expresses the sentiment of those like the nurse who dismissed the danger because they believed “A Flood Cannot Happen Here.” Today I hear this sentiment repeated in a new way: “A Pandemic Cannot Happen Here.”
Despite 231 Covid deaths in the Magic Valley, I still hear of big gatherings with few masks and little social distancing. I see masks worn improperly, if worn at all. I see pictures on social media of life as usual without appropriate safety precautions. Back in 1984, the flood was avoided only because many community members banded together to proactively stop the imminent disaster. They could have shrugged their shoulders and said, “I don’t want to build a canal. Those who live on the floodplain will have to evacuate; if they don’t get out, perhaps it’s just their time to go,” but no! They said, “There is a legitimate threat of flooding and we are going to do something about it!”
Have we forgotten the flood that didn’t happen?
Our senior citizens are disproportionately affected by the virus and we are failing them by not doing all we can to protect them. The generation that made huge sacrifices for this country in World War II is now being sacrificed by younger generations who cannot be bothered to wear a mask.
I normally wouldn’t care what others are doing, but in a pandemic, disregard for public health has consequences for everyone. Medical resources are finite. Not every elderly or immunosuppressed person can afford to stay home as needed. It’s up to all of us to keep our vulnerable community members protected. I’m not willing to lose anyone else to this virus; are you?
The massive undertaking to divert floodwaters saved both Burley and Oakley from severe flooding. Schools, a hospital, and many homes were spared from the raging water. A crisis was averted. Let’s band together as we did in 1984. We can build a figurative emergency canal to save our community from more damage. We can stop this virus from continuing to spread here. Wear a mask. Stay home when you can. Protect the vulnerable. A pandemic is happening here, but we can stop it now.
Jeni Hale is a 5th-generation Cassia County resident.