Peggy Elliott Goldwyn wrote television situation comedy for 20 years, has written and produced motion pictures and is a novelist. She is the founder of the Family of Woman Film Festival, a board member of the Andrus Center for Public Policy, a commissioner for the Women’s Refugee Commission, a recipient of the Idaho Hometown Heroes Award chosen by the JRM Foundation for Humanity and a recipient of the International Women’s Forum “Women Who Make a Difference.”