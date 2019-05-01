Presenting The Family of Woman Film Festival for the past 12 years has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Each year, I was able to share with our community wonderful new films about women from around the world. For some of these films, it was their only theatrical screening in the U.S.; others went on to receive recognition and major awards.
It has been equally fulfilling to meet and share with our community so many amazing filmmakers, subjects of films and guest speakers. All of our guests have fallen in love with Sun Valley — and no wonder. They have seen the outpouring of support for the festival and the goal of attaining equal rights for women and girls in all aspects of society. This has given me the most satisfaction of all.
With gratitude to so many who have made the festival happen all these years, it is with mixed feelings that I must announce that 2019 has been the last edition of The Family of Woman Film Festival in its current format. I have assumed other obligations, as have key members of our staff, which will make it difficult to present a week-long series of events in a manner that will provide maximum financial support to the work of UNFPA, the United Nations agency for reproductive health and rights.
However, I continue to be involved in the international film community as well as with UNFPA. I am exploring options for presenting the festival in both Boise and Sun Valley in a different format at a more weather-reliable time of year. In the interim, because the festival was founded to support the work of UNFPA, please sign up to receive updates on the critical work of the agency through friendsofunfpa.org.
