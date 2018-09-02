A year ago, the small town of Shoshone did a great big thing. With a lot of work from a dedicated group, Shoshone opened Good Samaritan Clinic to serve the people of Lincoln County afflicted with limited medical and pharmaceutical resources.
Dr. Keith Davis of Shoshone Family Medical Center, who has spent his last 30 years in service to the medical issues of Lincoln County, teamed up with John Sexton, founding director of The Mustard Seed to set up the clinic, and the doctor began seeing patients one evening a month in a room set aside for the free clinic. They formed a panel of key people and, whoosh — in just over a year a plan was built, a grant obtained and a clinic opened to the public. The Clinic is run by volunteers and donations.
Congressman Mike Simpson, on hiatus, was scheduled for several events in the area on Tuesday, Aug. 21, including a visit with the panel at Dr. Davis’s clinic where he heard the presentation about how this new clinic impacts the residents of Lincoln County, including children not presently under insurance.
Presenters at the opening were: Moderator Desiree DeGiorgio of Complete Insurances, OwnerlBroker; Pam Lowder, SFMC Director and Manager/CSC Board Member; Lonnie Rogers, SFMC front desk — Manager/GSC Treasurer; Jason Reading, pharmacist; A1 Kooiman, John Sexton’s Assistant; Steven Moore, Blue Cross of Idaho, Twin Falls office; Moderator DeGiorgio’s assistant, Ginny Greene; Rachelle from SFMC who provided the computer services. Also present were Lincoln County Commissioners Roy Hubert and Rebecca Wood and Lincoln County Clerk Brenda Farnworth.
Initially, Congressman Simpson was told, the idea reached out to include other counties. It soon became apparent that a tighter focus would facilitate actual results. Now that a free clinic is in operation, the committee foresees hope for a wider vision to include nearby counties such as Camas, Jerome, Minidoka, Gooding and Blaine.
One of the problems the clinic helps to mediate is to provide services which may keep patients from needing to make an emergency run to the emergency room of the hospital, which is costly and also dilutes the hospital’s ability to deal with a waiting room full of emergencies. The clinic is a savings not only to the county’s indigent services, but to taxpayers.
The original grant from Lincoln County Commissioners which enabled the free clinic was for $10,000. It is calculated that diverting even one medical situation from the ER covers the cost of the donation, plus $207 to the positive.
Right at the beginning of clinic operation, the Lincoln County free clinic snagged two emergency room situations away from the hospital ER protocol. The value of the clinic will prove itself since data indicates that indigent care costs are up 165 percent and insurance program funds are diminished.
Congressman Simpson pointed out that one of the continuing obstacles to deal with is that, even with the Clinic, patients still have difficulty with some of the life-saving but extremely expensive pharmaceuticals.
Doctor Davis’ practice, which also serves the medical community as a teaching clinic for interns, has been the only medical facility for the 5,271 population of Lincoln County, an area of 1,206 square miles. The size is likened to the state of Rhode Island. The entire state of Idaho, overall, is rated 49th in the nation with physicians per capita.
The Good Samaritan Clinic, Lincoln County, Facebook page has a donations portal.
