Reader Comment: A Dam Plan for Fish, Roads and Everything But the Kitchen Sink

Over the years we have seen and heard about the decline of wild Idaho Salmon runs. There is no doubt that man has contributed to the decline. On the other hand, billions (my estimate) has been invested to restore Salmon returns. After all the investment wild salmon remain an endangered species. The Dam Plan is supposed to fix all of that – and more.

When we talk about endangered species, we think we know what that means. However, the environmental groups are not protecting salmon. They expect to protect specific species down to the DNA of a run. They have identified the difference in salmon that return to Redfish Lake from those that return from the Columbia. We invest millions of dollars to determine if the returning Salmon are wild versus fish returning from salmon fish hatcheries. We currently laser zap millions of hatchery fish to remove a small fin (adipose) so that a salmon without that fin can be harvested and wild salmon released. Without the removal of the adipose fin, we could not tell the difference. This appears to be an important environmental identifier to protect the species. Will the restoration plan allow enhancement with the offspring of hatchery salmon? After all, environmental groups have fought to introduce the Northern Canadian Wolf after the near extinction of the Idaho Grey Wolf. If a different species of wolves was acceptable to environmental groups, a Salmon with a nearly perfect DNA match should also be acceptable.