Reader Comment: A better way for memory care units

Senior living facilities, specifically memory care units, need immediate attention.

My mother suffers from advanced dementia. She has been in memory care in Coeur d’Alene for over a year and a half and was in an assisted living home in Eagle, Idaho for three years prior.

The realities of memory care are difficult, debilitating, and tragic, even with regular visitation by family. We have discovered that only immediate family members visit memory care residents, often only a spouse or specific child will visit regularly. We also discovered that because of the cognitive level of most residents, phone conversations do not fill the void of in-person visits. Without holding my hand, listening to music together, retelling family stories again and again, or simply going outside together for a walk, my mother suffered a severe mental, emotional, and physical decline. She called me by my name every time I saw her prior to the three-month visitation suspension. She now is confused by my presence.

Let’s be clear. Dementia patients will not recover or get better. They will die from the disease. The care they receive is palliative, not curative. That said, we obviously need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in memory care facilities.