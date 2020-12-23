Reader Comment: 2 long-term valuable members retiring from the Idaho Resource Water Board

Alberdi, who was an assistant manager of the North Side Canal and manager of the Twin Falls Canal for over two decades before he retired, thought it might be possible to use the canals in the winter, when they weren’t needed for irrigation. Pete Van Der Meulen, our Hailey board member and former CEO of Power Engineers, also championed that idea. But first, we checked with the canal company officials and got their thoughts.

“We basically wanted to see if it passed the red-face blush test,” Alberdi recalled. “And they liked the idea. They were interested in working with us to save the aquifer.”

Stevenson, who served 16 years in the Idaho Legislature and for 10 as the chairman of the House Resources and Conservation Committee, helped us communicate with Gov. Butch Otter and the Idaho legislative leaders on how we might fund the aquifer-recharge program. The Legislature has really stepped up to fund recharge infrastructure and wheeling fees that our Board pays to canal companies on an acre-foot basis. That income is being used to modernize the canal system infrastructure and make much-needed repairs. It sure helped with their buy-in, too.

All of this is working very well, and we’re working on adding more recharge infrastructure in the Upper Snake region in the coming years.