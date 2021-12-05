Policeman Dan talks about perceptions

I’m going to get on my soapbox this week and talk about perception — perception (or misperception) as it relates to law enforcement.

Perception is defined as: The way you think about or understand someone or something. With that in mind, think about how you use your own perception. Is it usually perceived by knowing all the facts or is it decided by reading or listening to one person’s belief of situations?

In law enforcement there seem to be many perceptions of what law enforcement did or didn’t do right during some instances. This can lead to false beliefs and stereotypes of how law enforcement deals with situations simply because a false perception might be presented to the public and believed without scrutiny.

Let’s talk about some of the mistaken perceptions of law enforcement out there.

The perception that bothers me the most is that law enforcement wants to shoot and kill people for no reasons. This is a false claim and I can promise you that no officer comes to work hoping that they could shoot and kill somebody. These types of people are called criminals and are mostly on the other end of police having to use deadly force.

There is a perception that police officers are racial profilers. I can say that yes, law enforcement has done a bang of job of profiling, but the truth of the matter is that we profile people breaking the law. What race they might be has little or no impact on how we go about making arrests. The perception law enforcement uses is: are they breaking the law or about to break the law? Profiling has stopped numerous terrorist attacks, I should add.

The perception that law enforcement does not care about people is another misperception. Although law enforcement might not handle things the way some people want it does not mean they don’t care about people. Ever wonder why law enforcement runs toward the sound of gunfire and not away from it? It’s because they care about people not getting hurt.

The main point I’m trying to get at this week is that you should base your opinions or perceptions on fact and not one-sided rhetoric. Thomas Jefferson once said, “Question with boldness even the existence of a God; because, if there be one, he must more approve of the homage of reason, than that of blind-folded fear.”

Acting on a perception and causing somebody loss from telling others of a perception or acting on perception that was not factual, could lead to charges of slander (verbal) or libel (written). This could be both a criminal and civil penalty.

There is one last perception that I want to quash and that is the cops like doughnuts thing. While some of us do, it is also true that others out there do as well.

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.

Master Trooper Daniel A. Stainbrook, Wisconsin State Patrol

Corrections Officer Rhonda Jean Russell, Blair County Prison, Pennsylvania

Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your questions to askpolicemandan@gmail.com or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho, 83336.

Dan Bristol is a retired police officer and chief.

