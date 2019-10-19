Cheer
Cheers to the state of Idaho’s Direct Admissions program. More than 18,000 students across the state received letters this month from the State Board of Education informing them of their acceptance into some of Idaho’s colleges. The letters were sent to students who met a certain GPA and SAT or ACT thresholds for free and without requiring an application. The application process can be a stressful process and a hurdle for some students to getting into college. After getting their letter, students still have to fill out paperwork to actually get into the college, but they know for sure that they’ll be accepted. Anyone who remembers the time it takes to fill out application after application without knowing what the outcome might be can appreciate the streamlined process.
Lauren Maxwell, a senior at Twin Falls High School, wants to be a nurse practitioner and is looking at colleges both in and out of state. She said it’s nice to know she could get to a school in Idaho if that’s what she decides on.
“This is really nice to have the reassurance that even if I don’t get accepted into my dream colleges then I can still go to college and not have to worry about being accepted,” Maxwell said.
Jeer
Jeers to not showing up at an important moment for our community. This week the Twin Falls County Republican Party held a town hall on the $25 million bond for a new county jail that will be on the ballot in just about two weeks. The problem? Attendance was sparse to say the least. Many who showed up were public officials themselves, others were typical movers and shakers who show up at everything around town. All three Twin Falls County Commissioners, Sheriff Tom Carter and a member of the citizen committee on the jail were all there to answer the public’s questions.
The group put on an informative presentation, and people who were there asked great questions. One man even said his mind was changed by the presentation. Those in attendance didn’t hear from anyone who still said they were opposed to the bond or a new jail.
This is a vital issue for our community going forward. We see plenty of comments and questions about the bond on stories about the jail on Magicvalley.com and on Facebook. Where were these people this week?
We hope people will speak up with their questions and concerns before blindly voting yes or no on the jail bond. And we hope commissioners will get out to more of the public with their presentation and make themselves as available as possible for answering questions.
Cheer
Cheers to the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team for trying something new. The team did hot yoga together, and we think it’s an inspiration to try something outside your comfort zone. Jeff Reinert, CSI’s first-year head coach, is continuing a tradition he started with his last team.
He began taking his high school team from Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, to hot yoga sessions.
He said the activity is important for athletes for the physical aspects of flexibility stamina, but for mental toughness as well. “When things get tough in a game, I can tell them, ‘Remember when we did hot yoga? That was harder than this,’” Reinert said.
