Cheer
Cheers to the creation of a three-digit suicide hotline in Idaho. The Gem State has the unfortunate distinction of having one of the highest suicide rates in the country. For years, Idahoans have been able to call 211 — the Idaho Care Line run by the Department of Health and Welfare for all kinds of resources like child care or food banks. Now, a simple three-digit telephone call to 211 will connect callers to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline. This is much easier to remember than a regular phone number, and we hope Idahoans in crisis can find help and hope by using it.
Jeer
Jeers to not knowing what you disagree with. Lawmakers listened to testimony Wednesday on Idaho’s education standards for English and literacy put forward by the Idaho State Board of Education. Thursday, they heard testimony on math standards. These standards, while based on Common Core, aren’t actually Common Core. But you wouldn’t know it based on testimony from those against it. You also wouldn’t know what the standards actually are. One school board member from Blackfoot read a graphic sex scene from a novel suggested in one set of curriculum possibilities. The problem? Final curriculum decisions are up to districts, schools and teachers, not Common Core or Idaho Content Standards. In reality, the standards are a set of concepts that each child should know at the end of each grade. Every teacher who testified, along with Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, supported keeping the standards. Yes, we agree that these standards should be molded and changed to fit Idaho children. We also think officials should figure out the correct people to blame before pointing the finger at an easy scapegoat.
Cheer
Cheers to making downtown more livable. Downtown housing has long been a goal of Twin Falls city officials. Now, a developer wants to do it. But it won’t be easy. The building would sit at the corner of Shoshone Street and Third Avenue South, and would include 94 studio and one-bedroom apartments. Those units would start at $700 and $775 per month. Construction could begin this year and finish in early 2021. The building would be made up of modular units, made in northern Idaho and assembled on-site. We love the price point and location on these, and we hope the Urban Renewal Agency and the city can find a solution. “We think it’ll be a great addition to the downtown area,” Developer Peter Candy said at a recent meeting. “What we really need is some financial help buying the property.” The URA doesn’t yet know how it might assist Candy, and his partner Paul Kenny, in developing the property, but are in favor of a downtown housing development.
