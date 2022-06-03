 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Other View:

  • 0
Uvalde, Texas Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo

Screengrab of Uvalde, Texas, school district Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo is confronted Wednesday by a CNN reporter.

A CNN reporter correctly confronted the Uvalde, Texas, school district chief of police on Wednesday, refusing to take no for an answer when Chief Pedro Arredondo repeatedly tried to sidestep the reporter and avoid answering crucial questions about last week’s school massacre. Arredondo escaped through a door, after which the school district announced that it would arrest any reporter found on school district property.

These aren’t the actions of administrators and officers interested in an honest assessment of what went wrong in a school shooting that left 19 children and two educators dead. These are the actions of officials doing their best to evade accountability for the apparent hand-wringing cowardice of a commander who restrained law enforcers from taking action to save precious lives.

The threat to arrest reporters applies not just to Robb Elementary, the scene of the massacre, but any school district property where reporters wait to speak with officials. A video posted on Twitter Wednesday showed four school district officers informing reporters that they were regarded as trespassers and subject to arrest.

People are also reading…

The pathetic story of Arredondo’s inaction, which may have cost the lives of wounded children, seems to get more pathetic by the day. At first, Uvalde law enforcers looked like heroes when stories circulated of alleged heroism in the first minutes of the school attack. But on closer inspection, it became clear that Arredondo behaved like a bumbling, indecisive coward.

U.S. Border Patrol officers, a police SWAT team and others waited anxiously for the order to go in as the shooter continued his rampage. Parents pleaded with officers to stop standing around and take action. One mother broke through a cordon to rescue her child. They handcuffed her. In the shooter’s presence, children were texting their parents, pleading for help.

But for 80 minutes, Arredondo — the incident commander in charge — held back. Some parents have good reason to believe that their wounded children might have bled out during that waiting period. It’s unclear whether additional victims were shot while Arredondo was holding back. Uvalde’s mayor, expressing outrage, asked the Justice Department to investigate.

CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz confronted Arredondo directly at his office — not on school grounds — to ask why Texas Department of Public Safety officials are saying Arredondo wasn’t cooperating with their investigation. Arredondo claimed his office was in contact with them, then fell back on the excuse that families are burying their loved ones and, “out of respect,” he would wait for them to finish grieving before answering questions.

Those families will never stop grieving. They deserve answers. It’s too bad that they, like the families whose children were slaughtered in the 2019 Parkland, Florida, school massacre, had to put their trust in a law enforcer who seemed to have lost his nerve when the ability to summon courage might have saved lives.

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, distributed by Creators.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stapilus: Shifting goal posts

Stapilus: Shifting goal posts

Opinion: Abortion this year, birth control next year. And the year after that, something else. That appears to be the agenda for the culture-social warriors in Idaho, after the likely overturning, sometime in the weeks ahead, of Roe v. Wade, which established a legal right to obtain an abortion.

Brugger: The white race is not supreme

Brugger: The white race is not supreme

On April 6, I wrote a column about dominators. It is a term I want to champion rather than the various names we call people who use skin color, gender, arrival in the United States (now or in the past), educational level, place of residence, or other terms to demean another human. I meant to suggest that we all can look at our thoughts and behaviors and give up the need to justify ourselves. 

Inside Politics: Student loan forgiveness and capitalism

Inside Politics: Student loan forgiveness and capitalism

Opinion: The issue of student loan forgiveness is bubbling back to the surface of the national news cycle. This is not surprising given that midterm elections are right around the corner. It would be somewhat craven to assert Democrats are bringing the issue back up to win favor with voters in November. To be fair, this issue has been hanging around the national scene since at least 2015 and the Biden Administration has been considering some kind of forgiveness program since the President took office.

Finding my way: Curling Up with a Good Social Media Feed

Finding my way: Curling Up with a Good Social Media Feed

Last year, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reported on the steady increase of depression among middle-aged Americans. If you’re middle-aged, I don’t need to tell you there’s lots to be depressed about. 

Other View: GOP should explain why only some mass-killing devices deserve restrictions

Other View: GOP should explain why only some mass-killing devices deserve restrictions

Opinion: Sometimes to gain a proper perspective on why weapon restrictions are necessary, even at the expense of people's freedoms, Republicans owe it to themselves to review their response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. At the time, the mass-murder weapon of choice was an airplane. Republicans responded with an avalanche of measures that, for the past 22 years, have restricted Americans' freedoms like never before.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News