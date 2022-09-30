Other View: Would-be lawmaker named Schmitt argues against upholding the law

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt made the ill-advised decision last week to join a Republican amicus brief in defense of private citizen Donald Trump after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago estate to secure thousands of pages of government documents he unlawfully possessed, including some containing highly classified nuclear secrets. The brief reads more like a political statement than anything a real attorney would put before a judge. In fact, for the court to have paid any attention to Schmitt’s argument, judges would have been required to disregard the actual law rather than follow it.

Schmitt now proposes to represent Missourians as a U.S. senator. If they send him to Washington, he will become the writer of laws that, as attorney general, he is asking courts to ignore for political expediency. His brief deserved to be taken about as seriously as Schmitt’s lawsuit against China. And judging by the appeals court’s ruling against Trump later last week, the arguments by Schmitt and other Republican attorneys general amounted to a waste of taxpayers’ money.

The nonsensical arguments amounted to a string of non-sequiturs and were exceedingly weak even if the basic premise of the brief was solidly grounded. Schmitt tried to apply court rulings against the Biden administration regarding immigration, the pandemic and other issues as somehow a reason to side with Trump in a wholly unrelated case.

The opening sentence of the amicus brief signals exactly where the argument would head for the next 21 pages: “In response to the Biden Administration’s unprecedented nine-hour search of former President Donald J. Trump’s private residence and its seizure of more than 10,000 documents, President Trump filed a lawsuit seeking the return of privileged and potentially privileged documents that were taken during the Biden Administration’s raid.”

Note the absence of any mention of the FBI and Justice Department. The FBI, which conducted the Mar-a-Lago search, isn’t mentioned anywhere in the brief. The FBI doesn’t represent any administration. Its director, Christopher Wray, was appointed by Trump himself in 2017. Although Trump tried to manipulate the Justice Department to serve his political ends, he failed repeatedly. His two attorney general appointees, Jeff Sessions and William Barr, tried hard on certain occasions to appease Trump by twisting legal arguments to suit Trump’s needs, but they ultimately chose to uphold the Constitution and the Justice Department’s independence over Trump’s ego-driven political whims.

The point is, this wasn’t a Biden administration “raid,” and President Joe Biden says he wasn’t informed about it in advance. It was a search by an independent law enforcement agency to uphold the law and prevent classified intelligence from being compromised. Schmitt’s amicus brief suggests the Justice Department should not have upheld the law and instead should have prioritized Trump’s made-up rights and nonexistent privileges over crucial issues of national security.