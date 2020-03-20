Other view: With Trump Finally Acknowledging The Crisis, Unified Public Action Is Possible

Restaurants in Illinois and Ohio have been ordered to cease all dine-in service. In California, eateries are being told to cut their occupancy in half. Bars and theaters in New York City are shuttered, but carryout can continue. St. Louis city and surrounding counties have banned gatherings of more than 50 people, while elsewhere, it’s 25.

We’re witnessing what happens when a health crisis is met with a vacuum of national leadership: Well-meaning state and local leaders step in to protect the public, creating a patchwork of different measures to deal with a virus that knows no city limits or state borders. The result is confusion about what the public actually should be doing. That sows distrust in governmental responses.

So it’s something of a relief that the Trump administration finally upped its game Monday. It released more specific guidelines of suggested behavior by individual Americans to avoid a potential spike in coronavirus infections that could overwhelm hospitals in coming weeks. In a news conference, President Donald Trump managed to avoid earlier gaffes that downplayed the danger and descended into political backbiting. For the first time, it felt like this White House understands what’s at stake here.