Other View: With Roe gone, other rights are at risk. Congress must shore them up

All six Missouri Republicans in the U.S. House on Thursday voted against a measure confirming that contraception is a right for American women. On Tuesday, four of those Republicans voted against a measure to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, with Rep. Ann Wagner of Ballwin casting the sole vote in favor and Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat, conveniently absent.

On both votes, the vast majority of GOP House members from across the nation were asked to confirm what most Americans consider fundamental rights to privacy — and voted “no.”

The two measures are necessary because the Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning Roe v. Wade was based on a legal theory that could, like a line of dominoes, topple other rights as well. While the “no” voters were clearly pandering to an intolerant GOP base, they are aware that most Americans support wide-ranging marriage and contraception rights. So rather than admit they’re undermining those rights, the opponents claimed the measure was unnecessary because, they maintain, those rights aren’t in jeopardy. Any sober look at the recent record indicates they’re wrong.

In 1973, the Supreme Court established abortion as a constitutional right based in part on the 14th Amendment’s liberty guarantees, including a right to privacy. It’s the same interpretation that had earlier been used to secure rights to contraception and interracial marriage, and later used to secure the right to same-sex relationships.

Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion overturning Roe in June discarded that interpretation, declaring that abortion isn’t a right because it isn’t mentioned in the Constitution and isn’t “deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions.” The problem, of course, is that the same can be said of interracial and same-sex marriage, contraception and other rights that modern Americans support. Alito, recognizing this, stressed that his opinion didn’t apply to those topics.

But it didn’t even take a subsequent case to render Alito’s gaslighting assurances moot. It came in a concurring opinion in the same case by Justice Clarence Thomas. He wrote that if abortion rights aren’t protected by an implied constitutional right to privacy, then other rights created under the same theory could and, Thomas argued, should be reconsidered. That alone makes it urgent that Congress head off such future infringements by this increasingly radical court.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in a podcast Sunday that same-sex marriage rights should be revisited. Some of those who voted against the contraception-rights bill said they considered it a “Trojan horse” attempt to protect medical abortions — an argument that some on the far right have used against even the most routine birth-control methods.

Both bills are headed for a difficult path in the Senate, but it’s urgent that Democrats keep trying. Those who can’t see the dominoes in motion are either not paying attention, or are rooting for them to fall.